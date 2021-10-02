CarWale
    Skoda Auto India retails 3,027 units in September 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Skoda Auto India registered a Y-o-Y growth of 131 per cent

    - The Kushaq surpasses the 10,000 units booking milestone last month 

    Skoda Auto India sold 3,027 units last month, compared to 1,312 cars during the same period last year, registering a growth of 131 per cent. The company added that while the Kushaq has fueled the growth for the brand in India, other models such as the Superb, Octavia, and Rapid have also contributed to the increase in sales volumes.

    The Skoda Kushaq, which achieved the 10,000 units booking milestone in September 2021, recently received an update in the feature list for the top-end automatic variants, details of which are available here. The Czech brand will soon launch the matte edition of the Rapid sedan, and you can read all about it here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Skoda Auto India has managed to consolidate and move forward in September, despite the headwinds that the industry is facing in terms of some key components. We are confident of building our momentum, as we approach the festive season, and look forward to delivering an increasing number of Skoda vehicles across the country. India continues to be an important market for us globally, and we are focussing on strengthening our presence here.”

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
