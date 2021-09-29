CarWale
    New Skoda Rapid Matte Edition details leaked

    Jay Shah

    - To get exterior paint scheme with gloss black inserts

    - Likely to be launched in the coming festive season

    As Skoda Auto India preps to introduce a special Matte Edition of the Rapid sedan, the details of the same have been leaked on the web. The mid-size sedan will get a new matte paint job along with de-chromed treatment and black accents inside out. Here are the details. 

    The highlight of the Matte Edition will be the blacked-out elements such as gloss black inserts on the trunk spoiler, side skirts, ORVMs, front spoiler, and the rear diffuser. The chrome border on the front grille has also been swapped for an all-black look. The Rapid Matte Edition will be painted in a matte grey exterior hue and will ride on 16-inch alloy wheels with a gloss black finish. 

    The changes on the inside are to include new black Alcantara seat covers, grey interiors, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. 

    Under the hood, the Rapid will be powered by the existing 1.0-litre TSI engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. The motor comes paired with a six-speed manual and an automatic transmission. We expect the Matte Edition to be priced at a premium of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 over its standard versions for added visual highlights. 

    In other news, Skoda has also begun working on the new mid-size sedan that is expected to break covers by the end of this year. Internally codenamed ‘ANB’, the sedan will be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform and is likely to co-exist with the current-gen Rapid. To know more about the upcoming model, click here.

