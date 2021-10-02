CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition spied

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition spied

    - Gets old accents inside out 

    - Likely to be introduced in the coming weeks

    Last month, Mahindra got registered two new names – ‘Mahindra Javelin’ and ‘Javelin by Mahindra’. While we know that a special edition was under development for Olympic gold-medalist – Neeraj Chopra, the wait is now over. Spotted in a special avatar is the XUV700 that gets a unique personalised treatment that is likely to be called by the above-mentioned names. 

    The first evident change is the gold therapy for the vertical struts and the brand logo on the front grille. The other notable addition is the ochre shade soft-touch material on the dashboard with Javelin throw emblem, golden stitching, along with ’87.58’ motif. The exterior colour chosen here is the Midnight Blue hue that further highlights the golden highlights. We expect a few more golden trinkets along with badging on the exterior body to further elevate the appeal of the unique edition.

    Besides this, the technical specifications of the Javelin Edition are not yet known. The Indian carmaker recently announced the complete variant lineup and prices of the XUV700. The prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can know the prices of all the trims here

    The bookings for the XUV700 is slated to commence from 7 October while the test drives begin today in select cities in two phases, details of which can be read here. It is to be noted that all the prices are introductory and applicable only for the initial 25,000 bookings. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here or watch the video embedded below.

    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 11.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
