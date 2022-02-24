Locally-assembled Jeep Grand Cherokee to be launched in 2022

- Likely to be launched in the second half of 2022

- To be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Jeep India has revealed its launch strategy for 2022. While the Jeep Compass Trailhawk and the new seven-seat Meridian will be launched in the first half of 2022, the carmaker will bring in the flagship SUV, the Grand Cherokee in the second half. This time around, the Grand Cherokee will be assembled locally in India and the Ranjangaon plant will be the production hub for all right-hand-drive models.

Jeep has also confirmed that the Cherokee will be propelled by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The flagship SUV will also be equipped with the famed Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system. Like the Wrangler, the Grand Cherokee will get Jeep’s selec-terrain system with four different drive modes – Auto, Sport, Snow, Mud/Sand.

Being at the apex of the SUV lineup, the Grand Cherokee will be loaded with plush and modern features. Some of these include a head-up display, powered and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, an electric tailgate, a digital instrument cluster, and a wireless charging pad.

On the design front, the Cherokee will wear the signature seven-slot front grille, a dual-tone paint job, split tail lamps, and a raised bonnet design. India will be the only country to manufacture the Grand Cherokee outside the hometown, North America.