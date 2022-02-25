Toyota Vellfire colour scheme rejigged

- Ex-showroom prices remain unaltered

- Now available in three shades

Back in February 2020, Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the Vellfire as a luxury MPV. The Vellfire was offered in a single top-spec variant with four exterior shades and two interior options. Now, the carmaker has rejigged the colour options available for the MPV.

Toyota has discontinued the Graphite colour for the Vellfire and the MPV can now be had in three paint options namely black, pearl white, and Burning Black. The interior continues to be offered in two upholstery – Flaxen and black.

The feature highlights of the Vellfire include LED headlamps, powered front seats with memory function, dual sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17-speaker JBL sound system, 16-colour ambient lighting, and three-zone climate control. The Vellfire is offered with a seven-seat layout only. To know more about the Vellfire, click here.

On the safety front, the Vellfire comes equipped with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, brake hold, and hill start assist. We have driven the Toyota Vellfire and you can read our first-drive review here.

The Vellfire is propelled by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine that powers the dual electric motors. While the front motor puts out 141bhp, the rear gives a boost of 67bhp. The Toyota Vellfire is priced at Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom).