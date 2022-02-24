2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk to be introduced in India in March

- To start arriving across Jeep dealerships in the first week of March

- To be powered by a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that generates 170bhp/350Nm

Last week the upcoming Jeep Compass Trailhawk was listed on the official website, while recently we had also revealed the details, features, and specs for the upcoming model. To read more about it, click here. This time around, the company has revealed that the Jeep Compass Trailhawk will start arriving across dealerships by the first week of March 2022.

The legendary offroader, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be powered by a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that generates 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The upcoming SUV will offer Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 20:1 crawl ratio, as standard. The company boasts that the upcoming Compass Trailhawk will offer up to 19-inches of water fording and towing capacity of up to 1,500kgs. Additionally, the vehicle will have a 30-degree approach angle, a 24-degree breakover angle, and a departure angle of 34-degree.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets factory lift suspension, four metallic skid plates, and Jeep signature red rear tow hook. For added convenience, the SUV offers hill-descent control in addition to features such as a new 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 center stack display, and a new 10.25-inch frameless full-color thin-film transistor (TFT) digital cluster.

More details about the Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be known in the days to come. We will be driving the Compass Trailhawk this week and the first-drive review will go live on 27 February at 12.00pm. Stay tuned to CarWale for more details.