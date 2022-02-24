CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW X4 facelift teased in India; launch likely soon

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    727 Views
    BMW X4 facelift teased in India; launch likely soon

    - The BMW X4 LCI was revealed in June last year

    - The updated model receives design tweaks and feature updates

    BMW India has teased the next X model for the local market, which is expected to be the X4 facelift. Earlier this week, we brought you exclusive details that the updated X4 would be launched in India soon, details of which are available here.

    BMW X4 Front View

    As seen in the teaser image, there is a big container with the BMW and X logos, hinting at the brand’s upcoming offering for India. Unveiled in June last year, the BMW X4 facelift made its debut alongside the X3 facelift which was recently launched. To read our review of the new X3, click here.

    BMW X4 Right Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the 2022 BMW X4, the refreshed model will gain a tweaked exterior design with updates in the form of a larger kidney grille, revised LED headlamps, an aggressively designed front bumper, a set of new 21-inch alloy wheels, and a rear bumper with gloss black inserts. Also on offer is the signature Coupe-like sloping roof design as well as LED tail lights.

    BMW X4 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Changes to the interior of the new BMW X4 facelift arrive in the form of a reworked dashboard that houses the 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A few other notable features include three-zone climate control, an electric parking brake, engine start-stop button, a tweaked centre console, and new controls for the gear lever selector.

    BMW X4 Dashboard

    Under the hood, we expect the facelifted BMW X4 to be powered by the same set of 2.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel engines in the 30i and 30d guise, respectively. The former produces 248bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the latter produces 282bhp and 650Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission will be standard. Upon launch, the BMW X4 facelift will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

    BMW X4 Image
    BMW X4
    ₹ 67.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk to be introduced in India in March
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR variant-wise features leaked; launch likely soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X4 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2203 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All SUV Cars
    MINI Cooper SE

    MINI Cooper SE

    ₹ 47.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 39.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X4 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 80.32 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 85.82 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 77.83 Lakh
    Pune₹ 80.32 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 80.81 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 75.73 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 82.61 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 75.59 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 74.76 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2203 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW X4 facelift teased in India; launch likely soon