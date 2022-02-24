BMW X4 facelift teased in India; launch likely soon

- The BMW X4 LCI was revealed in June last year

- The updated model receives design tweaks and feature updates

BMW India has teased the next X model for the local market, which is expected to be the X4 facelift. Earlier this week, we brought you exclusive details that the updated X4 would be launched in India soon, details of which are available here.

As seen in the teaser image, there is a big container with the BMW and X logos, hinting at the brand’s upcoming offering for India. Unveiled in June last year, the BMW X4 facelift made its debut alongside the X3 facelift which was recently launched. To read our review of the new X3, click here.

Coming to the 2022 BMW X4, the refreshed model will gain a tweaked exterior design with updates in the form of a larger kidney grille, revised LED headlamps, an aggressively designed front bumper, a set of new 21-inch alloy wheels, and a rear bumper with gloss black inserts. Also on offer is the signature Coupe-like sloping roof design as well as LED tail lights.

Changes to the interior of the new BMW X4 facelift arrive in the form of a reworked dashboard that houses the 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A few other notable features include three-zone climate control, an electric parking brake, engine start-stop button, a tweaked centre console, and new controls for the gear lever selector.

Under the hood, we expect the facelifted BMW X4 to be powered by the same set of 2.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel engines in the 30i and 30d guise, respectively. The former produces 248bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the latter produces 282bhp and 650Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission will be standard. Upon launch, the BMW X4 facelift will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.