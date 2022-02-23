2022 BMW X3 xDrive 30i: First Drive Review

The X3 30i uses a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. The power and torque figures at 252bhp and 350Nm aren’t exceptional, but are right up there with the most powerful SUVs in this class. As a result, the X3 might not feel like a firecracker to drive, but it does make for a light and effortless thing to pilot around, be it puttering around in the city or doing three-digit speeds on the highway. The engine is fairly quiet and refined for the most part too, and it only sounds out of sorts closer to the engine’s redline.

Now, in terms of performance figures, the X3 30i recorded some handsome times on our VBOX. It completed the 0-100kmph run in a quick 6.58 seconds, while getting to 120kmph from a standstill took just 9.07 seconds! The roll-ons, as expected are very impressive as well, helped no doubt by the alert and well-calibrated eight-speed torque convertor automatic and 350Nm of torque that’s available from as early as 1450rpm. The 20-80kmph kickdown took 3.96 seconds while the 40-100kmph run was dispatched in a mere 4.92 seconds. And if it’s not obvious from these figures, yes, the X3 makes easy work of overtakes, no matter what the road condition or the kind of vehicle you are putting in your rear view mirror.

The X3 30i comes with driving modes as well. There’s Eco Pro wherein the throttle response is lazy, the gearshifts aren’t exactly lightning quick, and the steering remains light to twirl. Next up, there’s the default Comfort mode. And honestly, the configuration for the Comfort mode is so well done, one needs to make an effort to remember and try out a different mode just because it’s there. The throttle response in Comfort is alert without being snatchy; the gearshifts are seamless without perceptible delays; and overall, this is the mode that brings out the most agreeable character of the X3. One can also go for Sport and Sport Plus driving modes which make the X3 feel like it’s high on caffeine. And with the paddle shifters in play to go up and the down the gearbox, the X3 can be fun to play with; not outstanding, but engaging, nonetheless. Finally, there’s a configurable individual mode that the driver can opt for too.