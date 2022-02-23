MG Astor 220Turbo AT vs Volkswagen Taigun GT 1.5 DCT

Inside the cabin

Similar to their dinner party attire, both these contenders take a completely different approach to the cabin layout. The Taigun has a very practical, no-nonsense design with great ergonomics and built-to-last quality. The Astor is a tad ostentatious with scarlet upholstery and a concoction of different textured materials. With light coloured materials, the Taigun feels airier compared to the snugged cabin of the Astor. Also, the wide centre console of the Astor results in reduced space for the driver’s left leg.

Noticeably, the steering position of the Astor is slightly offset to the driver’s seat. In comparison, the Taigun provides better visibility and an overall sense of space. The soft-touch materials in the Astor feel nice but Taigun’s hard plastic will definitely last longer than look pretty.

The Astor’s steering wheel appears a tad smaller in circumference. Even the buttons on it could do with a better feel to them, like on the Taigun where the buttons have a solid tactile feel. In the Taigun, there’s an all-digital driver’s display but with negative space on either side that’s squandered. Thankfully, the middle screen is configurable to a degree. Meanwhile, the Astor’s unit isn’t remarkable either. The MID has a standard picture of a white-coloured Astor which can get quite boring to look at endlessly. Then, the digital speedometer and tachometer are difficult to read on the move.

The front-row seats in the Astor are quite comfortable offering the right support and electric adjustment as well. The Taigun seats aren’t half bad either and with more degree of movement in the manual seats, it’s easier to find the correct driving position. Move to the back, and there’s an unanticipated surprise. With the Astor, the seats – in contrast to the front ones – are slightly harder and offer very little under-thigh support.

The middle passenger will have a tough time settling comfortably, owing to the protruding seat contours. But there’s decent headroom and knee-room for my size and the panoramic sunroof takes the ambience up a notch. Shift to the Taigun and the peculiar shape of the seat base is sure to catch your attention. It’s rounded towards the end. So rounded that if you are sitting behind the driver, only the right leg would struggle for under-thigh support. That apart, the Taigun is a better place to spend long hours in. It’s a spacious cabin (thanks to clever measures like roof scoop), that is easier to get in and has large, soft, and comfortable seats.

Lastly, the loading lip in Taigun is lower compared to the Astor and the boot itself is deep and usable with lesser intrusions. However, the bay is flat in Astor but isn’t very deep and it gets narrower to accommodate the rear wheel arches. Adding to the practicality in both are 60:40 split seats.