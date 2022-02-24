CarWale
    2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR variant-wise features leaked; launch likely soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    14,653 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR variant-wise features leaked; launch likely soon

    - The updated Maruti Suzuki WagonR will be more fuel-efficient than the outgoing version

    - The refreshed model will be offered with dual-tone paintjobs

    Earlier this month, spy images of what seemed to be the facelifted Maruti Suzuki WagonR surfaced on the web, details of which are available here. Now, the variant-wise feature list of the updated model has surfaced, hinting that the launch could be right around the corner.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    As seen in the leaked images here, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR will be offered in five variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+ DT, and ZXi+. The current 1.0-litre K10B engine and 1.2-litre K12M engines will be replaced by the brand’s K10C dualjet, dual VVT engine and K12N dualjet, dual VVT engine with idle start-stop technology, respectively. The fuel efficiency will also increase to 25.19kmpl.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    In terms of exterior updates, the refreshed Maruti Suzuki WagonR will get two new dual-tone shades including Gallant Red and Magma Grey, with a black roof and ORVMs. Also on offer will be new 14-inch alloy wheels.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Inside, the upcoming version of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR will come equipped with an idle start-stop function, hill hold control, and a seven-inch SmartPlay infotainment system. A CNG variant will also be available at launch. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

