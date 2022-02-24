2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR variant-wise features leaked; launch likely soon

- The updated Maruti Suzuki WagonR will be more fuel-efficient than the outgoing version

- The refreshed model will be offered with dual-tone paintjobs

Earlier this month, spy images of what seemed to be the facelifted Maruti Suzuki WagonR surfaced on the web, details of which are available here. Now, the variant-wise feature list of the updated model has surfaced, hinting that the launch could be right around the corner.

As seen in the leaked images here, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR will be offered in five variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+ DT, and ZXi+. The current 1.0-litre K10B engine and 1.2-litre K12M engines will be replaced by the brand’s K10C dualjet, dual VVT engine and K12N dualjet, dual VVT engine with idle start-stop technology, respectively. The fuel efficiency will also increase to 25.19kmpl.

In terms of exterior updates, the refreshed Maruti Suzuki WagonR will get two new dual-tone shades including Gallant Red and Magma Grey, with a black roof and ORVMs. Also on offer will be new 14-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the upcoming version of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR will come equipped with an idle start-stop function, hill hold control, and a seven-inch SmartPlay infotainment system. A CNG variant will also be available at launch. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

