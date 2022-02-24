CarWale
    Jeep Meridian officially unveiled for India; production to begin in May

    Desirazu Venkat

    Jeep Meridian officially unveiled for India; production to begin in May

    -Three-row SUV above the Compass in Jeep line up

    - Expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains

    The three-row Jeep Meridian has broken cover for the Indian market ahead of its scheduled commencement of production in May of this year. When launched, it will be slotted in above the Compass in the Jeep hierarchy and is expected to be offered with petrol and diesel power as well as AWD. It is quite similar to the Brazilian market Jeep Commander. 

    The official images reveal a silhouette similar to that of the Compass but with a more upright stance, slightly different grille and face, wheel design and profile. The images also reveal that the Meridian will be offered in both single tone and dual-tone colour schemes. The interior reveals a layout quite similar to that of the Jeep Compass but with three rows of seating as well as a brown colour scheme compared to the Compass’ all-black layout.  Visible features include leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment with floating display, power passenger seat and chrome bezel for the dashboard and centre console.

    The 2.0-litre diesel that is offered with the Compass, as well as the upcoming Trailhawk, is expected to be standard for the Meridian. We believe that Jeep will offer a larger capacity petrol engine to match Meridian’s segment and pricing. The Meridian will be manufactured in India, with over 80 per cent local components. Production of the Meridian will commence in May at the Ranjangaon joint venture manufacturing facility in Pune. It is expected to be launched in India in Q2 of 2022.   

