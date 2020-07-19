Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai Mobis introduces car safety essentials

Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai Mobis introduces car safety essentials

July 19, 2020, 11:30 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
677 Views
Write a comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai Mobis introduces car safety essentials

- A wide array of 'Kavach' accessories launched

- Products to help maintain care, health and hygiene

- Available at all Hyundai dealerships across India

Hyundai Mobis has launched various car safety essentials and accessories that will help customers during this Coronavirus outbreak. All of this equipment is now available through Hyundai dealerships across the country.

Hyundai Aura Front view

These products have been introduced under the name 'Kavach' which means protection. It includes a vast range of accessories like an infrared temperature checking gun, a KN95 face mask, anti-bacterial spray and even a face shield. Then, there are full-floor mats specially designed for the Aura, Creta, Grandi10 Nios, Venue and Verna. In addition, customers can buy a multi-purpose humidifier, activated carbon and even a vacuum cleaner.

The Coronavirus pandemic enforced a strict lockdown in India, and in fact, brought in a crisis all over the world. Thankfully, the restrictions in movement are now easing a bit. Still, the safety of everyone along with necessary hygiene and sanitisation is of paramount importance. It’s with the same objective that these new 'Kavach' accessories have been introduced for customers during these unprecedented times.

Hyundai Aura Left Front Three Quarter
  • Hyundai
  • Verna
  • Hyundai Verna
  • Aura
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Grand i10
  • Hyundai Grand i10
  • Hyundai Aura
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.73 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.16 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 11.23 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.73 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2278 Likes
463761 Views

New Hyundai Creta Diesel MT | Is Less The New More? | CarWale

New Hyundai Creta Diesel MT | Is Less The New More? | CarWale

The Hyundai Creta has been without doubt one of th ...

86 Likes
11200 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in