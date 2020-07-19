Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai Mobis introduces car safety essentials

- A wide array of 'Kavach' accessories launched

- Products to help maintain care, health and hygiene

- Available at all Hyundai dealerships across India

Hyundai Mobis has launched various car safety essentials and accessories that will help customers during this Coronavirus outbreak. All of this equipment is now available through Hyundai dealerships across the country.

These products have been introduced under the name 'Kavach' which means protection. It includes a vast range of accessories like an infrared temperature checking gun, a KN95 face mask, anti-bacterial spray and even a face shield. Then, there are full-floor mats specially designed for the Aura, Creta, Grandi10 Nios, Venue and Verna. In addition, customers can buy a multi-purpose humidifier, activated carbon and even a vacuum cleaner.

The Coronavirus pandemic enforced a strict lockdown in India, and in fact, brought in a crisis all over the world. Thankfully, the restrictions in movement are now easing a bit. Still, the safety of everyone along with necessary hygiene and sanitisation is of paramount importance. It’s with the same objective that these new 'Kavach' accessories have been introduced for customers during these unprecedented times.