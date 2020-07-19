Please Tell Us Your City

  Limited edition Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago edition revealed

Limited edition Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago edition revealed

July 19, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Limited edition Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago edition revealed

- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago edition celebrates the new virtual Ad Personam studio

- The model is limited to 10 units worldwide

Italian marquee Lamborghini has unveiled the Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago edition. Limited to just 10 units across the globe and reserved for clients configuring their Aventador SVJ virtually, the model has been created to celebrate the new virtual Ad Personam studio, offering consultation sessions to clients who want to personalise their new car without travelling to the Ad Personam department in Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy.

Lamborghini Aventador Front view

Lamborghini customers can now pre-book an initial consultation of around two hours via their dealership, either joining their sales executive at the showroom or from another location. They will be given a dedicated session with Lamborghini staff surrounded by the Ad Personam options on display. During the video call, the relevant model will be present in the Ad Personam studio, with live design proposals and configuration suggestions from the Ad Personam team, using smartphones for walk-arounds and to see close-up details. The virtual consultation will be followed up with full proposals sent to the customer, including renderings and even samples of materials.

Lamborghini Aventador Rear view

Coming to the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Xago edition, the model, according to the company ‘is inspired by the hexagon cloud patterns around the north pole of the planet Saturn and the strength of the hexagon in nature’. The exterior of the Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago edition took 120 hours to produce and features a fading hexagonal silver effect, with a unique Ad Personam contrasting colour livery for each car and gloss black Nireo Ad Personam rims. The interior, created in 80 hours, features an exclusive seat pattern with the ‘Hexagonita’ pattern and a contrasting colour to match the exterior. Each of the 10 Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago models will be identified by a specially numbered plate.

  • Lamborghini
  • Lamborghini Aventador
  • Aventador
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago
  • Aventador SVJ Xago
