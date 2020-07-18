Audi e-tron emerges as the global market leader in its segment

- Audi e-tron is the top-selling passenger car model in the first half of 2020 in Norway

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi has delivered 17,641 e-tron models to customers worldwide in the first half of 2020. Interestingly, the sales for the vehicle has increased by 86.8 per cent as compared to the previous year, despite the difficult market conditions due to ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The e-tron is the first fully electric series production model from Audi. The company claims that the e-tron is a highly sought after product in the Scandinavian market.

In Norway, the Audi e-tron is the top-selling passenger-car model in the first half of this year and it makes up for 92 per cent of the volume of Audi models. Moreover, the company claims that the e-tron makes up a significant portion of deliveries in Iceland (93 per cent), Sweden (12 per cent), and Israel (14 per cent). In the USA, the e-tron has recorded an increase in sales by more than 50 per cent as compared to the previous year.

Large passenger compartment space and long-distance driving range have been some of its key attributes behind the success of the e-tron in the global market. Audi claims that the e-tron Sportback 55 offers a driving range of 446kms (WLPT) and the e-tron 55 is believed to offer a driving range of 436kms (WLTP). The vehicles also benefit from fast charging speeds. The charging capacity of up to 150kW is available for a significant proportion of the charging process. The Audi e-tron 55 can attain 80 per cent of charge in about 30 minutes. The company further adds that the vehicle offers a driving range of around 110kms with just about 10 minutes of charging.

The e-tron Charging Service makes around 1,55,000 public charging points accessible with one charging card in 25 countries. When driving abroad, customers can charge their cars according to the local purchasing conditions without any extra costs. The myAudi app and the Audi navigation system allows the driver to plan the route and activate charging points. Moreover, the driver is also always informed as to whether or not the charging terminal is currently available for use.