Jeep Compass Night Eagle limited edition teased ahead of launch

- Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

- The model will feature blacked-out elements for the exterior and interior

Jeep India has teased a new limited edition version of the Compass, known as the Night Eagle. A single teaser image on the brand’s social media channels reveals the ‘Night Eagle’ badging on the right side of the boot-lid.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition, which has been revealed internationally last year, receives a black paintjob along with several blacked-out elements such as the 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lamp surrounds, grille, window line and badging.

Image used for representation purpose only

Inside, the new Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is expected to come equipped with Gloss Black trims across the dashboard and black upholstery. Feature highlights of the model could include an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control and keyless entry with push-button start.

Engine options on the upcoming Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition are likely to include the same 1.4-litre Multi-air turbo-petrol engine and the 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel engine. Transmission options too might be carried over from the regular version, which includes a six-speed manual unit as standard as well as a seven-speed DCT unit and nine-speed torque converter unit as options for the petrol and diesel variants respectively.