Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep Compass Night Eagle limited edition teased ahead of launch

Jeep Compass Night Eagle limited edition teased ahead of launch

July 18, 2020, 02:54 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
7331 Views
Write a comment
Jeep Compass Night Eagle limited edition teased ahead of launch

- Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

- The model will feature blacked-out elements for the exterior and interior

Jeep India has teased a new limited edition version of the Compass, known as the Night Eagle. A single teaser image on the brand’s social media channels reveals the ‘Night Eagle’ badging on the right side of the boot-lid.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition, which has been revealed internationally last year, receives a black paintjob along with several blacked-out elements such as the 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lamp surrounds, grille, window line and badging.

Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

Image used for representation purpose only

Inside, the new Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is expected to come equipped with Gloss Black trims across the dashboard and black upholstery. Feature highlights of the model could include an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control and keyless entry with push-button start.

Engine options on the upcoming Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition are likely to include the same 1.4-litre Multi-air turbo-petrol engine and the 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel engine. Transmission options too might be carried over from the regular version, which includes a six-speed manual unit as standard as well as a seven-speed DCT unit and nine-speed torque converter unit as options for the petrol and diesel variants respectively.

  • Jeep
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
  • Compass Night Eagle
  • Night Eagle
  • Compass Night Eagle edition
  • Night Eagle edition
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Jeep Compass Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.45 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.75 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 19.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.65 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 20 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 18.43 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 18.39 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Jeep Compass Is It Still Worth The Money?

Jeep Compass Is It Still Worth The Money?

We look at how the Jeep Compass stacks up consi ...

390 Likes
43223 Views

Jeep Compass Geneva Motor Show

Jeep Compass Geneva Motor Show

The Jeep Compass finally in flesh. This is the ...

835 Likes
110411 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in