CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Citroen C5 Aircross to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    196 Views
    Citroen C5 Aircross to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Citroen will debut in India with the C5 Aircross

    - To be available with a single 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Citroen is all set to launch its first model, the C5 Aircross in India tomorrow. The bookings for the mid-size SUV began from 1 March for an amount of Rs 50,000 on the official website or at authorized dealerships across the country. The French carmaker has over 10 showrooms in the country, details of which can be read here. We have driven the C5 Aircross and you can read our first drive review here and watch the video below.

    The C5 Aircross is offered in two trims – Feel and Shine, details of which can be read here. The exterior of the SUV is dominated by the split LED headlamps, roof rails, C-shaped chrome outline for the windows, 18-inch swirl-shaped alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, and rectangular-shaped four-box LED tail lamps. For a more detailed look, here’s the picture gallery of the C5 Aircross. 

    Citroen C5 Aircross Dashboard

    Inside, the dashboard is dominated by the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other highlights include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with three graphic modes, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, three independent adjustable second-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free electric tailgate. On the safety front, it comes equipped with blind-spot monitoring, hill start and hill descent assist, six airbags, electric parking brake, fog lights with cornering function, and park assist with automated steering for parallel or bay parking.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The single powertrain on the C5 Aircross is the 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 175bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters sending power to the front wheels. It is also equipped with four grip modes – standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand. We expect Citroen to price the Aircross between Rs 28 and 30 lakh price range. 

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Citroen
    • C5 Aircross
    • Citroen C5 Aircross
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Europe-bound New Jeep Compass unveiled – All you need to know

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 7th April 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C5 Aircross to be launched in India tomorrow