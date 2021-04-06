Citroen C5 Aircross to be launched in India tomorrow

- Citroen will debut in India with the C5 Aircross

- To be available with a single 2.0-litre diesel engine

Citroen is all set to launch its first model, the C5 Aircross in India tomorrow. The bookings for the mid-size SUV began from 1 March for an amount of Rs 50,000 on the official website or at authorized dealerships across the country. The French carmaker has over 10 showrooms in the country, details of which can be read here. We have driven the C5 Aircross and you can read our first drive review here and watch the video below.

The C5 Aircross is offered in two trims – Feel and Shine, details of which can be read here. The exterior of the SUV is dominated by the split LED headlamps, roof rails, C-shaped chrome outline for the windows, 18-inch swirl-shaped alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, and rectangular-shaped four-box LED tail lamps. For a more detailed look, here’s the picture gallery of the C5 Aircross.

Inside, the dashboard is dominated by the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other highlights include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with three graphic modes, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, three independent adjustable second-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free electric tailgate. On the safety front, it comes equipped with blind-spot monitoring, hill start and hill descent assist, six airbags, electric parking brake, fog lights with cornering function, and park assist with automated steering for parallel or bay parking.

The single powertrain on the C5 Aircross is the 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 175bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters sending power to the front wheels. It is also equipped with four grip modes – standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand. We expect Citroen to price the Aircross between Rs 28 and 30 lakh price range.