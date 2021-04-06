Europe-bound New Jeep Compass unveiled – All you need to know

Jeep Europe has unveiled the new Compass with fresh set of feature updates. The company claims that the new model focuses on key aspects, such as - style, technology, safety, sustainability, and functionality. The Compass SUV accounts for 40 per cent of the Jeep sales in Europe. The new model will be available in five variant options - Sport, Longitude, Limited, S and Trailhawk. Read below to learn more about the Euro-spec Jeep Compass.

Features

The updated Jeep Compass is reportedly capable of speaking more European languages owing to advanced onboard technology. The vehicle now gets a full-HD digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, DAB radio, Uconnect 5 system with touchscreens ranging from 8.4-inch to 10.1-inch. These systems have now been moved to the middle of the dashboard in a higher position to ensure that the driver can remain focused on the road. The company claims that the unit now gets a five times faster processor along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay system.

The New Compass is the first Jeep vehicle in Europe to offer level 2 autonomous driving and is equipped with the latest generation ADAS, as standard across the range. These include - Traffic Sign Recognition, which reads and interprets the road signs; Intelligent Speed Assist, to automatically keep the car within the speed limit advertised; Drowsy Driver Alert, to alert the drivers when their attention falters or if they drop off for a moment; and Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, which slows the vehicle down to a complete stop, to avoid (or mitigate) accidents that could occur.

The most important new addition is the Highway Assist, combining Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering, to automatically adjust the vehicle’s speed and trajectory. The vehicle therefore automatically stays in the middle of the lane, at a sensible distance from the vehicle in front, for a driving experience with total peace of mind (to be available in the second half of the year).

Interior

The new Jeep Compass gets a revised dashboard, steering wheel and door panels for freshness. The company claims that the vehicle now features new arrangement of the central console and augmented storage compartment space (providing nearly 4.4 litres of additional storage – a three-fold increase versus the 2.8 litres of the previous version, now with a total of 7.2 litres). The new model gets premium leather upholstery along with sculpted 3D surfaces and technical details.

The overlap of volumes, materials and fabrics has given the new dashboard a three-dimensional design with a horizontal ‘three-layer’ development reminiscent of the architectural language. The central horizontal dashboard panel now features ultra-slim air intakes that almost disappear into its layered structure. Moreover, the company claims that the controls are seamlessly integrated and easy to reach. The vehicle gets new chrome insert surrounds in the inner dashboard profile, which can also be customised in liquid chrome, brushed chrome, gloss black (Piano Black) and metallic grey (Gunmetal).

Engine

The vehicle is available in five different combinations of powertrains – petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid, three gearboxes (six-speed manual, automatic Dual Dry Clutch Transmission (DDCT) or six-speed automatic) – and front- or four-wheel drive. The petrol version comes with the 1.3-litre GSE engine with 128bhp or 148bhp, paired with a manual transmission and Dual Dry Clutch Transmission (DDCT) respectively, both with front-wheel drive. To complete the range of internal combustion engines, the company also offers a 1.6-litre, 128bhp diesel engine paired with six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. The plug-in hybrid range is offered with two power outputs – 188bhp and 237bhp, paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and eAWD four-wheel drive.

Exterior

The new model gets an updated fascia with full sleek LED headlights and the fog lamps are now integrated into a single broad linear opening in the centre, resulting in a ‘layered’ construction of the front. The daytime running lights (DRLs) – now marked out by their subtle elongated form – have also been repositioned and are now built into the main headlights. The lower opening and skid plate are wider and more noticeable.

The more functional and urban Limited version, boasting black bumpers with new 18-inch alloy wheels; the elegant S version with metallic grey finish, body-colour bumpers and new multi-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels; the theme dedicated to the 'Trail-Rated” off-road performance of the Trailhawk trim, features a specific grille treatment, body-colour fog lamp bezels, a more noticeable skid plate and specific 17-inch alloy wheels. The development of the Compass’ body has also been focused on functionality, specifically in the Trailhawk version, which now features the bumpers and fog lamps in a higher position. The same change was made to the camera radar housing, which has been moved upwards from the lower air intake to the central opening for greater protection when driving off-road.