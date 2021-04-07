Tata Motors inaugurates 10 new showrooms in Delhi-NCR in a single day

- Total 29 outlets in Delhi-NCR area

- Biggest one day expansion drive by Tata Motors

Tata Motors has inaugurated 10 new showrooms today in Delhi NCR. Out of the total 10 dealerships, seven are in Delhi, two in Gurgaon, and one in Faridabad. The region now has 29 outlets in the region.

The showrooms are equipped with the latest technology, advanced mechanisation, and automation. Tata Motors further aims to increase its dealerships and workshop reach across the country to offer the best value and experience to its patrons.

Inaugurating these dealerships, Rajan Amba – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “This expansion drive comes on the back of a robust sales performance as we registered highest-ever annual sales in eight years, while posting a growth of 69 per cent in FY21, over FY20. In line with our retail expansion plans, we are elated to inaugurate ten new outlets in Delhi NCR in a single day. Our ‘New Forever’ range of products continue to witness strong acceptance in the market and the addition of new network operations across the country will provide a holistic customer experience – both online & offline, as we cater to their evolving needs.”