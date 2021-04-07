CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors inaugurates 10 new showrooms in Delhi-NCR in a single day

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,085 Views
    Tata Motors inaugurates 10 new showrooms in Delhi-NCR in a single day

    - Total 29 outlets in Delhi-NCR area

    - Biggest one day expansion drive by Tata Motors

    Tata Motors has inaugurated 10 new showrooms today in Delhi NCR. Out of the total 10 dealerships, seven are in Delhi, two in Gurgaon, and one in Faridabad. The region now has 29 outlets in the region.

    Front View

    The showrooms are equipped with the latest technology, advanced mechanisation, and automation. Tata Motors further aims to increase its dealerships and workshop reach across the country to offer the best value and experience to its patrons. 

    Front View

    Inaugurating these dealerships, Rajan Amba – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “This expansion drive comes on the back of a robust sales performance as we registered highest-ever annual sales in eight years, while posting a growth of 69 per cent in FY21, over FY20.  In line with our retail expansion plans, we are elated to inaugurate ten new outlets in Delhi NCR in a single day. Our ‘New Forever’ range of products continue to witness strong acceptance in the market and the addition of new network operations across the country will provide a holistic customer experience – both online & offline, as we cater to their evolving needs.”

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.10 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Safari
    • Tata Safari
    • Tata Nexon
    • Nexon
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    • Tigor
    • Tata Tigor
    • Harrier
    • Tata Harrier
    • Altroz
    • Tata Altroz
    • Nexon EV
    • Tata Nexon EV
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Discounts up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Triber, and Kwid in April 2021
     Next 
    Citroen C5 Aircross to be launched in India tomorrow

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 29.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra New XUV500

    Mahindra New XUV500

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.10 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.69 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.99 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.36 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.35 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.21 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.92 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.83 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors inaugurates 10 new showrooms in Delhi-NCR in a single day