    Discounts up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Triber, and Kwid in April 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    - Triber available with offers up to Rs 55,000

    - Discount benefits on both 1.5-litre and 1.3-litre Duster

    Renault India has listed the discount benefits on all its models for the month of April 2021. These offers are in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, loyalty, and exchange discounts. Here, we give you model-wise details of all the ongoing advantages.

    The Triber was updated last month with dual-tone exterior paint and a handful of new features. Potential buyers can avail of a cash discount of Rs 25,000 for the MY 2020 models and Rs 15,000 for the MY 2021 models. The exchange benefit stands at Rs 20,000 while the loyalty bonus on the RXE variant is fixed at Rs 10,000. A unique rural offer of Rs 5,000 is available for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members. A specific list of corporates and PSUs can also opt for Rs 10,000 corporate discount. 

    The Kwid is one the highest-selling car for Renault in India and the interested customers can avail of Rs 20,000 as cash discount on the MY 2020 models and Rs 10,000 on the MY 2021 models. Additionally, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 can also be opted. The corporate and rural offer remains the same at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. Only the lower Std and RXE 0.8-litre variants attract a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000.

    The Duster is available with two engine options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The RXS and RXZ trims of the 1.5-litre engine can be had with an exchange benefit of Rs 30,000. Loyalty and rural discounts stand at Rs 15,000 each. Corporate discount is fixed at Rs 30,000 for an approved list of corporates and PSUs. Now, the new 1.3-litre turbo petrol is offered with the same advantages as mentioned above, with an additional cash benefit of Rs 30,000 only on the RXS manual and CVT units. The RXE trim attracts loyalty benefits of Rs 20,000. Customers exchanging or buying an additional 1.3-litre turbo Duster are benefitted with an easy-care package including an AMC contract of 3 years or 50,000km, whichever is earlier.  

    For the newly launched Kiger, Renault is offering 5 years/1,00,000km extended warranty as a loyalty benefit that includes either exchange benefit with the Renault model or buying an additional Renault model. All benefits are applicable only till 30th April.

