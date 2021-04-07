CarWale
    Citroën C5 Aircross launched in India; prices start at Rs 29.90 lakh

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

    - Available in two trims and seven exterior colours

    Citroen has launched the much-awaited C5 Aircross in India with an introductory starting price of Rs 29.90 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The mid-size SUV is offered in two variants and seven exterior shades, details of which can be read here. The French carmaker had already commenced the bookings from 1 March for an amount of Rs 50,000. 

    The C5 Aircross has a unique and distinct exterior design with split front grille and headlight units. The upper portion holds the LED DRLs surrounded by chrome borders while the lower portion houses the LED headlamps, front parking sensors, side air vents, minuscule fog lamps, and the rectangular cut-outs which can be found scattered at several places inside out. At the side, the Aircross features roof rails, a floating roof, and C-shaped chrome outline for the windows. The 18-inch swirl-shaped alloy wheels are surrounded by wheel arches with thick plastic cladding running fore and aft the lower body. The rectangular-shaped LED tail lamps occupy a raised position at the rear. Other highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, vents at the side, parking sensors, and plastic cladding at the bottom with non-functional chrome exhaust tailpipes.

    Second Row Seats

    The talking point of the C5’s cabin are the three independent second-row seats with recline and flat-fold function. Other highlights include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, LED mood lighting, dual-zone climate control, and electrically adjustable driver seat. 

    Infotainment System

    The premium SUV also scores well on active and passive safety features. There is a blind spot monitoring system, hill descent and hill start assist, coffee break alert, six airbags, electric parking brake, and park assist with automated steering for parallel or bay parking. 

    Engine Shot

    The powertrain is where Citroen does not offer many options. A 2.0-litre diesel engine with a power output of 174bhp and 400Nm torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive is standard across the range. However, one does get paddle shifters and four grip modes – standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand. The alternatives to the C5 Aircross are the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Citroen C5 Aircross:

    Feel (Mono-Tone) - Rs 29.90 lakh

    Feel (Bi-Tone) - Rs 30.40 lakh

    Shine (Mono/Bi-Tone) - Rs 31.90 lakh

    Discounts up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Triber, and Kwid in April 2021

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 29.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thAPR
