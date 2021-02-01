Citroen C5 Aircross revealed: Variants explained

The French car maker, Citroen will mark its entry in India with the C5 Aircross SUV. Expected to be launched in the coming months, the Aircross will be a mid-size SUV and will rival against the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, and the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

As for the powertrain, it will be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine making 174bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Ahead of its official launch, Citroen has revealed that the C5 Aircross will be offered in two variants - Feel and Shine. It will be available in four mono-tone and three two-tone exterior colours. The former includes Perla Nera Black, Tijuca Blue, Pearl White, and Cumulus Grey while the dual-tone versions include Tijuca Blue, Pearl White, and the Cumulus Grey that come with a contrast black roof.

Feel

18-inch two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels

LED DRLs

Halogen headlamps

LED turn indicators in ORVM

Front fog lamps with cornering function

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Six-speaker stereo system

Six-way power-adjustable driver seat

Keyless entry

Dual-zone climate control

Park assist

Puddle lamp

Air purifier

Cruise control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Automatic headlamps

One-touch front and rear windows

Follow-me-home headlamps

12.3-inch customisable TFT instrument display

Gear shift indicator

Drive modes - Eco and Sport

Grip control - standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand

Blind spot information system

Electric parking brake

Front and rear parking sensors

Reverse parking camera

Isofix mountings on the front passenger and rear seats

Shine

In addition to the above-mentioned features, the top-spec Shine variant gets three more add-ons as follows.

Panoramic sunroof

LED projector headlamps

Hands-free electric tailgate