Citroen C5 Aircross revealed: Variants explained

    The French car maker, Citroen will mark its entry in India with the C5 Aircross SUV. Expected to be launched in the coming months, the Aircross will be a mid-size SUV and will rival against the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, and the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

    As for the powertrain, it will be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine making 174bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Ahead of its official launch, Citroen has revealed that the C5 Aircross will be offered in two variants - Feel and Shine. It will be available in four mono-tone and three two-tone exterior colours. The former includes Perla Nera Black, Tijuca Blue, Pearl White, and Cumulus Grey while the dual-tone versions include Tijuca Blue, Pearl White, and the Cumulus Grey that come with a contrast black roof. 

    Feel

    18-inch two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels

    LED DRLs

    Halogen headlamps

    LED turn indicators in ORVM

    Front fog lamps with cornering function

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Six-speaker stereo system

    Six-way power-adjustable driver seat

    Keyless entry

    Dual-zone climate control

    Park assist

    Puddle lamp

    Air purifier

    Cruise control

    Tyre pressure monitoring system

    Automatic headlamps

    One-touch front and rear windows

    Follow-me-home headlamps

    12.3-inch customisable TFT instrument display

    Gear shift indicator

    Drive modes - Eco and Sport

    Grip control - standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand

    Blind spot information system

    Electric parking brake

    Front and rear parking sensors

    Reverse parking camera

    Isofix mountings on the front passenger and rear seats

    Shine

    In addition to the above-mentioned features, the top-spec Shine variant gets three more add-ons as follows.

    Panoramic sunroof

    LED projector headlamps

    Hands-free electric tailgate

