Citroen C5 Aircross revealed: Variants explained

The French car maker, Citroen will mark its entry in India with the C5 Aircross SUV. Expected to be launched in the coming months, the Aircross will be a mid-size SUV and will rival against the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, and the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.
As for the powertrain, it will be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine making 174bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Ahead of its official launch, Citroen has revealed that the C5 Aircross will be offered in two variants - Feel and Shine. It will be available in four mono-tone and three two-tone exterior colours. The former includes Perla Nera Black, Tijuca Blue, Pearl White, and Cumulus Grey while the dual-tone versions include Tijuca Blue, Pearl White, and the Cumulus Grey that come with a contrast black roof.
Feel
18-inch two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels
LED DRLs
Halogen headlamps
LED turn indicators in ORVM
Front fog lamps with cornering function
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Six-speaker stereo system
Six-way power-adjustable driver seat
Keyless entry
Dual-zone climate control
Park assist
Puddle lamp
Air purifier
Cruise control
Tyre pressure monitoring system
Automatic headlamps
One-touch front and rear windows
Follow-me-home headlamps
12.3-inch customisable TFT instrument display
Gear shift indicator
Drive modes - Eco and Sport
Grip control - standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand
Blind spot information system
Electric parking brake
Front and rear parking sensors
Reverse parking camera
Isofix mountings on the front passenger and rear seats
Shine
In addition to the above-mentioned features, the top-spec Shine variant gets three more add-ons as follows.
Panoramic sunroof
LED projector headlamps
Hands-free electric tailgate