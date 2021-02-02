Citroen C5 Aircross unveiled: Now in Pictures

Citroen will debut in India with the mid-size SUV C5 Aircross in the coming months. It will be powered by a single powertrain and drivetrain option, and will be offered across two variants and seven exterior paint shades. To know more about the variant-wise features of the C5 Aircross, click here.

Up front, the Aircross has a unique design with split front grille and headlight units. The upper portion holds the LED DRLs surrounded by chrome borders which run across the bonnet. The lower portion houses the LED headlamps, front parking sensors, side vents, minuscule fog lamps, and the rectangular cut-outs which can be found scattered at several places inside out.

At the side, the C5 Aircross features roof rails, a floating roof, and C-shaped chrome outline for the windows which adds to the overall appeal of the car. The 18-inch swirl-shaped alloy wheels are surrounded by wheel arches with thick plastic cladding running fore and aft the lower body.

The rectangular-shaped four-box LED tail lamps occupy a raised position at the rear. Other highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, vents at the side, parking sensors, and plastic cladding at the bottom with non-functional chrome exhaust tail pipes.

The eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes the centre stage flanked by aircon vents on both sides. It has support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and also doubles up as the screen for reverse parking camera.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster looks neat and can be customised with three graphic modes – Personal, Dual, and Minimum. The leather-wrapped steering wheel gets built-in controls and looks premium with gloss black inserts.

The highlight of the Aircross’s cabin is the second-row which features three-independent adjustable seats which can be reclined or folded down to a flat floor for fitting in the extra luggage. Additionally, Citroen says that all the seats provide lounge-type comfort which is possible with a combination of high density and textured foam.

The top-spec variants of the Aircross come equipped with a panoramic sunroof and a hands-free electric tailgate. There are multiple storage options in the cabin with the centre armrest which can hold a big 1.5-litre bottle.

On the safety front, the C5 Aircross packs in a decent list of active and passive features. This includes blind spot monitoring, hill start and hill descent assist, six airbags, electric parking brake, fog lights with cornering function, and park assist with automated steering for parallel or bay parking.

The single powertrain on the C5 Aircross is the 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 175bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters sending power to the front wheels. It is also equipped with four grip modes – standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand.