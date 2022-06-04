Citroen C3 to make India debut by July-mid

- To have over 90 per cent of localisation

- Likely to be offered with a petrol powertrain only

Back in September 2021, Citroen India unveiled the India-spec Citroen C3. Aimed to amass sales for the carmaker in India, the C3 will be positioned below the compact SUV segment and will make its market introduction by the mid of July 2022.

Citroen C3: What to expect?

The C3 will be the brand’s second model to be launched in India after the C5 Aircross that is aimed at the higher-end of the SUV chain. The C3, will have over 90 per cent of localisation and based on the showcased model will sport two horizontal slats at the front with a split headlamp setup. It will also have two-tone exterior shades with several personalisation options.

Inside, the cabin will carry the dual-tone theme with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, and A-pillar-mounted speakers. To know more about the Citroen C3, click here.

Engine specifications and expected prices

The Citroen C3 is likely to use the locally-produced 1.2-litre petrol engine that the automaker exports to global markets. This powertrain could be paired with a five-speed manual and an automatic transmission. A diesel alternate is unlikely to be offered at launch.

Competition

While Citroen does not prefer the term ‘SUV’ for the upcoming model, we believe that the C3 will be a micro-SUV and will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Punch. Concurrently, the C3 will also be an alternative to the lower variants of Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Tata Nexon.