    Mahindra Scorpio-N new interior details leaked

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    383 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio-N new interior details leaked

    - To get front-facing third-row seats

    - Launch on 27 June, 2022

    Ahead of the official launch of the Mahindra Scorpio-N on 27 June, the Indian carmaker has released yet another teaser of the SUV. In the latest teaser video, Mahindra boasts a high driving position in the SUV. Additionally, the teaser also gives a peek of the instrument cluster that is expected to be a semi-digital unit with a coloured multi-information display. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Dashboard

    Exterior highlights

    Based on the official images released by Mahindra, the new Scorpio-N gets fresh exterior styling. While maintaining its tall and muscular SUV stance, the Scorpio-N gets elements like a new front grille with vertical chrome slats, projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, vertical tail lamps, and bumper-mounted LED DRLs. To know more about the Mahindra Scorpio-N, click here.

    Expected features

    While Mahindra is tightlipped on the interior design and feature list, based on the spy pictures, the Scorpio-N is most likely to get a large touchscreen infotainment system, a Sony stereo system with roof-mounted speakers, leatherette upholstery, front-facing third-row seats, an electric sunroof, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with new brand logo. 

    Powertrain and price expectations

    The new Scorpio-N, unlike the outgoing model, will be offered in petrol and diesel engines. These powertrains will be mated to both manual and automatic gearboxes with the higher-specs to get an all-wheel-drive configuration as well. We expect the price of the Mahindra Scorpio-N to range between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
