    Renault Triber, Kiger, and Kwid prices increased by up to Rs 17,500

    Aditya Nadkarni

    139 Views
    - Renault hikes prices across the model range

    - The brand removed the Duster from the official website earlier this year

    Renault India has discreetly hiked the prices across its model range up to an amount of Rs 17,500 with effect from June 2022. The French automobile manufacturer currently retails three models in India including the Kiger, Kwid, and the Triber.

    The Renault Kiger receives the most significant price hike of up to Rs 17,500 based on the choice of variant. Prices of the Renault Kwid receive a uniform increase of Rs 12,500. All variants of the Triber are now expensive by Rs 12,400.

    Back in April this year, Renault removed the Duster from its official website, hinting that the production of the model is likely to be around the corner. How did the Duster stand out in the 10-year run that the compact SUV had in India? We made a list of four such special things about the Duster, and you can read all about it here.

    Citroen C3 to make India debut by July-mid

