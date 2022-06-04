CarWale
    Mahindra saw 77 per cent growth in exports in FY 22

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mahindra saw 77 per cent growth in exports in FY 22

    -India made XUV300 launched in South Africa

    Mahindra Auto has been on a roll with regard to its export business and announced numbers for the same at its FY21 results press conference. It saw a growth of 77 per cent in its exports, going to up 32,427 units in FY 22 compared to 18,350 units in FY 21. The growth in this number has come on the back of the reopening of economies in many of the markets around the world where Mahindra sells its cars.

    Among the many markets that Mahindra exports its cars to, South Africa is one of the most important and here, the XUV300 compact SUV has led the charge.

    The South African XUV300 is offered with both petrol and diesel power which are Mahindra’s 1.2-litre turbo engines, and both are only offered with a six-speed manual gearbox. It is, of course, one of the first Mahindra cars to get a five-star GNCAP rating.     

