    2022 Hyundai Venue engine specs revealed

    Nikhil Puthran

    - To be available in both petrol and diesel engine options 

    - To be available in five variants E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX (O)

    Hyundai recently commenced bookings for the 2022 Venue in India against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The Venue facelift will be launched in India on 16 June and it will be available in five variant options E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX (O). The new model has started reaching dealerships ahead of its official debut in the country. 

    The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine is limited to a five-speed manual transmission and is available across four variants E, S, S(O), and SX. 

    The 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The turbo petrol engine is available with iMT and DCT transmission options. The powerful petrol engine will be offered in two variant options S(O) and SX(O). 

    The diesel version of the 2022 Hyundai Venue will be powered by a 1.5-litre CRDi engine, which generates 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel version gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard and will be available in the S+, SX, and SX(O) variants.  

    At the time of launch, the new model will offer several first-in-segment features such as Home to car (H2C), two-step rear reclining seats, sounds of nature in infotainment, and 10 regional languages infotainment (AVNT).

