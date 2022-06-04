CarWale
    Bentley to showcase new Continental GT and GTC models on 6 June

    Gajanan Kashikar

    338 Views
    Bentley to showcase new Continental GT and GTC models on 6 June

    British luxury automobile marque Bentley has announced the world premiere of the new sporty models of its Continental GT and GTC range on 6 June, 2022. The firm also released a teaser video giving a glimpse at the new models. Towards the end of the video, an ‘S’ letter appears before fading out — dropping a hint at the arrival of the sportier new-gen Continental GT S.

    The new Continental GT and GTC models, most probably the S versions, are likely to get the V8 engine with improved power outputs. In fact, the previous-generation Continental GT V8 S (coupe and convertible) featured increased brake horsepower and torque figures. The new models could come with performance-oriented features, lower ride height, tweaked suspension, and so forth.

    The teaser contains a close-up of the new model’s front wheel, showing its sporty characteristics with the new gloss-black alloy wheel design and vivid red brake callipers with Bentley lettering. This is followed by a few seconds of the exhaust’s grumble, perhaps the V8.

    Meanwhile, the present Continental GT and Continental GTC come with four distinctive trims with a choice of V8 and V12 powertrains.

