    Nissan Magnite surpasses 1 lakh unit bookings milestone

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Nissan Magnite was launched in India in December 2020

    - The model is available with two powertrain options

    Introduction

    Nissan India has announced that the company has received more than 1 lakh bookings for the Magnite sub-four metre SUV in the country. Launched in December 2020, the Magnite rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and the Tata Nexon.

    Magnite engine options

    The Nissan Magnite is available with two engines including a 1.0-litre NA petrol unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former produces 70bhp and 90 Nm of torque, and is mated to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit, while the latter produces 97bhp and 160Nm of torque, with transmission options including a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. We have driven the Magnite, and to read our review, click here.

    Magnite in the recent news

    Back in April 2022, Nissan hiked the prices of the Magnite by up to Rs 29,000. The carmaker also revised the variant line-up of the sub-four metre SUV, details of which are available here. In February this year, the model scored a rating of four stars in the Global NCAP crash test, and you can read all about it here.

    ₹ 5.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
