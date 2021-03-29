CarWale
    Car price hike from 1 April: What we know so far?

    Nikhil Puthran

    In the next two days, car manufacturers in India will roll out the revised price list for their respective product offerings in the country. This is the second wave of price hike in the auto industry, wherein the vehicle manufacturers have cited a rise in input cost of materials such as plastics, steel, and aluminium. As for customers who have been billed before 1 April, the impending price hike might not be applicable. Read below to learn more about the car manufacturers who have announced plans to hike vehicle prices from April 2021. 

    Maruti Suzuki 

    The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki was among the first ones to announce its plans to hike prices from April. The price difference will vary from one to six per cent on the existing ex-showroom price. The price hike will vary depending on the model and the variants.

    Nissan

    Japanese car manufacturer, Nissan has announced its plans to hike car prices in the country. The company has not revealed the quantum of the price hike, and it will vary based on the model and the variant. The company has decided to hike the prices to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. 

    Renault 

    Renault India has also announced its plans to hike car prices in the country. The hike in prices will also be applicable to the recently launched Kiger compact SUV. The per cent price hike is not known for now and will vary as per every model and the variant. Based on our interaction with Renault dealers, the price hike is likely to be between Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000. 

    Datsun

    Datsun is also among the list of manufacturers that have announced its plans to hike car prices in India from next month. The current model line-up includes the Go, Go Plus, and the Redigo. The hike in prices will vary for every model and variant. 

    Toyota

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its plans to revise the prices of all its models with effect from 1 April. The company attributes the hike in prices to the substantial increase in input cost. 

    The model-wise revised prices from respective manufacturers will be known soon.

