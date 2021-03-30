BMW 2 Series 220i Sport – All you need to know

BMW has launched the entry-level 220i Sport petrol variant in India with an introductory price of Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the base variant in the 2 Series Gran Coupé line up and is locally manufactured at the luxury manufacturer’s Chennai plant.

Design

The front of the 220i Sport is inspired by some of its elder siblings such as the 8 Series Gran Coupé. It features BMW signature kidney grille with vertical slats; all finished in chrome. The company now offers all-LED headlamps with a cornering light function. All LED L-shaped taillamps are placed into the sculpted rear end of the car. The saloon is available in four colours – Melbourne Red, Storm Bay, Sapphire Black are all metallic and non-metallic Alpine White. The 220i Sport comes with 17-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Interior

BMW provides two upholstery options for the interior – Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, electronically adjusted seats with memory function, a 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster with analogue dials, an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and all this works with BMW Live Cockpit Plus and BMW Virtual Assistant. Apart from that, frameless doors, a panoramic sunroof, front sports seats, multifunctional steering wheel are also standard in the 220i Sport.

Powertrain

The 220i Sport gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. It makes 190hp and 280Nm of torque which is coupled to a seven-speed Steptronic transmission. BMW claims that the car can go from 0 to 100 in 7.1 seconds. There are three driving modes on offer – EcoPro, comfort and sport.

Safety and Features

BMW offers many features as standard with the 220i Sport such as six airbags, ARB technology (Actuator Contiguous Wheel Slip Limitation System), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Brake-energy regeneration and an electric parking brake with auto-hold etc.

Did you know?

The 220i Sport features BMW’s Reversing Assistance. The car retains a record of last 50 meters driven by you and then assists taking control over the steering wheel. This system even operates in confined parking spaces.