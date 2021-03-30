Jaguar I-Pace – Top 5 USPs

British luxury carmaker Jaguar has launched the I-Pace all-electric performance SUV in India with a price tag of Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom). This price tag has made it the most expensive all-electric car in the nation. Having said that, it has some amazing features which make this electric performance SUV worth it.

Battery range

India is a developing country and hence doesn’t have the number of charging stations to support a seamless driving experience. However, you need not worry about the range of the I-Pace because it can go a WLTP-certified 470km on a single charge. The made-in-Austria electric car is powered by a 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is located underneath the floor for better weight distribution and a lower centre of gravity.

Performance

The I-Pace is not only good as a comfortable four-seater, but it also produces 394bhp and 696Nm of torque to achieve a 0-100kmph tie of in just 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 200kmph. The power is delivered to all four wheels via two electric motors, located at the front and rear axles. The JaguarDrive AWD system makes you feel more confident while driving the car on any terrain by selecting the modes such as ECO, Dynamic, Comfort as well as rain, snow and ice.

Interior

Jaguar cars are known for their spacious interior and the I-Pace is no exception. Its 2,290 meters wheelbase is enough to accommodate four passengers. Additionally, the floor of the car is flat because there is no transmission tunnel.

The I-Pace has a 12.3-inch HD instrument cluster with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity and also Pivi Pro connected infotainment system which can receive over-the-air updates. Furthermore, it gets a Meridian sound system, two-zone climate control, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, sports seats etc.

Features

This car has a host of features to make your journey comfortable and safe. The I-Pace comes with safety features such as All Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Hill Launch Assist, Low Traction Launch, Low Power Mode, open differential with torque vectoring by braking etc. Other feature includes a fixed panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, 19-inch alloy wheels, 3D surround camera, and electrically adjustable heated/cooled seats (HSE only).

Aftersales assistance

Jaguar offers a five-year service package, five years of roadside assistance service and eight years or 160,000 kms battery warranty as standard. A 7.4kW AC wall mount charger is provided along with the I-Pace. Though you can also charge the car at 60kW and 100kW DC public chargers. It is available in three variants – S, SE and HSE, priced at Rs 1.06 crore, Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 1.12 crore (ex-showroom).

Did you know?

The Jaguar I-Pace has won 80 awards which include World Car of The Year, World Car Design of The Year and World Green Car in 2019.