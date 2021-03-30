Hyundai i20 N India launch confirmed for 2021

- Will be the sportier version of the standard i20

- To be launched sometime later in 2021

Hyundai has confirmed the launch of a sportier version of the i20 for the Indian market. To be launched in 2021, the i20 N will be a proper hot hatchback from the South Korean carmaker. There is no denying that the new-gen i20 is a handsome looking hatch and this special treatment will only make it more appealing.

Several carmakers have a trend of launching a sportier or performance trim of their top-selling models. It seems Hyundai plans on experimenting on the same lines with the Hyundai i20 N. However, spotted last month on Indian soil was the i20 ‘N Line’ version with partial camouflage, details of which can be read here. Internationally, the N Line gets the same 1.0-litre T-GDi engine making 120bhp mated to the new iMT transmission with slightly tweaked suspension, engine response, sportier looking bumpers, and exhaust sound to make it stand out from the standard version of the hatchback.

Meanwhile, the i20 N is the full-blown hot hatch with a 1.6-litre T-GDi motor pumping out 201bhp/250Nm of torque paired with an old-school manual transmission. Besides the engine, the cabin is expected to be an all-black affair with sports seats and contrast red stitching, a N-specific steering wheel, and ‘N’ badging inside out.