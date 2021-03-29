MG Cyberster all-electric sportscar concept teased; official unveil on 31 March

- To have an electric range of 500km

- Will be equipped with 5G connectivity

MG has released the images of its upcoming electric sportscar concept, the Cyberster. The concept will be unveiled globally on 31 March. Earlier teased in May 2020, the parent company – SAIC had revealed the two-door sportscar's computer-generated images, details of which can be read here. However, no details as to its electric powertrain or the battery pack were disclosed by the carmaker.

The new images shared by the car manufacturer features a long bonnet lowering towards the front with a slim front grille flanked by circular interactive headlights. Further down, the dual shovel-type lip is designed for better aerodynamics. Moving to the side, the Cyberster gets the legendary MGB Roadster inspired convertible shape with protruded wheel arches and an LED strip running across the side body. While the exact size of the wheels is unknown, MG has stated that the rotating spokes will be equipped with a central locking mechanism.

The rear is expected to be dominated by massive vertically stacked LED tail lamps which again are designed aerodynamically. A thick bar of horizontal LED outlines the rear end which is likely to house the rear spoiler. MG is tight-lipped about the electric powertrain. However, a range of 800km and a sprint time of under three seconds from zero to 100kmph is promised by MG.

As for the cabin, the car manufacturer states that the cabin will host a gaming-type cockpit and 5G connection capabilities. The Cyberster could be the successor to the E-Motion concept, an electric four-seat sports coupe, showcased in 2017. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.