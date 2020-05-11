MG Cyberster concept roadster previewed

- Design study by SAIC for a two-door roadster

- Likely to get 5G connectivity and Level 3 autonomous driving features

- MG Motor hasn't revealed any mechanical details of the Cyberster

SAIC, the Chinese automotive conglomerate that owns MG Motors, has released computer generated images of the MG Cyberster concept roadster.

Besides the images of the roadster, SAIC hasn't revealed any details about the Cyberster roadster. The two-door sportscar is essentially a design study and the car could be in early stages of development.

Key design elements include a long bonnet, protruding wheel arches and a sharply raked rear. And being a concept, it gets illuminated MG badges. SAIC or MG hasn't revealed any details pertaining to its production plans, but the Cyberster is expected to offer 5G connectivity and Level 3 autonomous driving features.

MG hasn't provided any hint as to what powers this two-seater roadster. There are no details regarding its electric powertrain or the battery pack either.

Now, although MG hasn't revealed any production plans about the Cyberster, the British carmaker did showcase the MG E-Motion four-seat electric sports coupe, which was slated to go into production this year. The Cyberster could be its spiritual successor and may go under development in the years to come.