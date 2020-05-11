Renault India resumes operations at select dealerships and service centres

- Renault resumes operations under new safety guidelines

- Reopens office and starts operations at select dealerships and service centres

Renault India is now ready to welcome back customers after a month long shutdown of operations due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Renault has opened its office as well as resumed operations at select dealerships and service centres. The company claims that special care has been undertaken to sanitise dealerships, service stations and test drive cars.

The company is conducting multiple training programmes and has various protocols and processes in place to monitor the execution of Renault’s customer-first initiatives and efforts, as a part of their ‘Welcome Back’ initiative. There has also been a gradual recommencement of business operations across India Alliance entities in accordance with regulations of government and local authorities. Phased-wise operations have commenced at Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd. (RNAIPL), Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Private Ltd. (RNTBCI), Renault Finance and the Renault corporate office in Chennai. Renault has also started dispatches of cars from the plant to North India and Tamil Nadu. Export of critical ‘Make in India’ parts has begun from the facilities in Chennai and Pune to select global markets.

At the dealership level, the showrooms and the workshops will be completely fumigated before it is opened for customers. There is a manpower health screening for all dealership employees after resuming the job and only post that will employees be allowed to start work. In addition to daily monitoring, necessary action and processes which will be adopted across all showrooms and workshops, to ensure social distancing and safety measures are implemented. Discussion tables and display cars will be completely sanitised after every round of customer interaction.

Before customers enter the dealership, their temperature will be checked. There will be regular sanitisation of the entrance door. Customers will be given masks and hand sanitiser and will be dealt with, keeping in mind the social distancing norms. There will be provisions for collaterals with product details to be shared using digital platforms. Display and test drive cars, whether at the dealership or at customers’ homes will have multiple sanitisation points after each customer interaction – steering, AC vent, dashboard, gear knob, door opening lever, infotainment system, door handle, IRVM, ORVM, ORVM knobs, glove box and seat belt buckle, amongst others. The same detailed processes will be followed for all cars that come for servicing as well.

The company will adopt digital documentation process and ensure that single person test drives are conducted. The safety and hygiene protocol will be followed for new car deliveries, whether at the customer’s home or at the dealership, and for all car servicing requirements. Moreover, customers are urged to wear a mask while visiting the dealership, carrying their own stationary and following social distancing directions. These safety and hygiene measures will be practised across all showrooms and service workshops to ensure customers have complete peace of mind, whether it is for a new car purchase or getting their vehicles serviced.

Renault is also working with dealers to nominate ‘COVID-Inspectors’ at dealerships to ensure all safety processes are followed and has scheduled training for all dealership employees to highlight the importance of adhering to all safety and hygiene measures. Renault has reportedly ensured extensive utilisation of virtual platforms for continuous engagement and knowledge enhancement across the value chain. The call centre is also operational to address all queries of customers.