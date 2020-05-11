Please Tell Us Your City

Audi introduces online sales and service

May 11, 2020, 06:43 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
402 Views
Audi introduces online sales and service

- Simple steps to book your Audi

- Service bookings go online with an option of doorstep pick-up and drop 

With social distancing being here to stay, Audi has introduced its digital sales and after-sales services. Also, the incorporation of Augmented Reality, a 360 degrees product visualizer, and online bookings on the Audi India website bring the buying experience straight to a prospective customer’s fingertips.

Buyers can now familiarize themselves with features, configure their Audi, explore finance options, and place an order, all from the comfort of their home.  Audi was the first luxury car manufacturer in India to leverage Virtual Reality, enabling Audi Q8 and Audi A8 L buyers to engage with, and personalise their cars in a never-seen-before manner.

Further, existing Audi customers can now book a service on the Audi India website and can schedule a car pick-up and drop as per their convenience. Real-time service status updates and online payment options will be added over the course of time.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Digital customer-centric initiatives are a key focus area for Audi in India. We have been at the forefront of enabling and introducing future technologies for our customers – including Augmented and Virtual Reality elements. Taking this Digitalization strategy a step forward, we are pleased to announce digital sales for our product portfolio and after-sales support1 for our existing and future customers. While our belief in a digital future is already profound, the advent of Covid-19 has only made it stronger as to how we interact with our customers going forward. With the initiatives announced today, we are taking digital experiences to the living rooms of our customers and offering them the flexibility to purchase their preferred Audi of choice and even book their next service appointment online.”  

