    Government extends validity of vehicle related documents up to 31 June, 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - MoRTH had previously extended the validity of documents up to 31 March, 2021

    - The extension is valid for all documents whose validity has expired since 1 February, 2020 

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the validity of all vehicle related documents such as permits, fitness certificates, licenses and registration certificates up to 31 June, 2021.

    The extension is valid for all documents whose validity had expired since 1 February, 2020 or would expire by 30 June, 2021. MoRTH had previously issued advisories where the validity of these documents was extended up to 31 March, 2021.

    The ministry released an official statement that said, “Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of COVID-19 across the country, it is advised that validity of all the vehicle documents whose extension of validity could not be, or was not likely to be granted due to lockdown and/or COVID-19 and which had expired since 1 February, 2020 or would expire by 30 June, 2021, the same may be treated valid till 30, June 2021.”

    Maruti Suzuki Alto
    ₹ 3.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
