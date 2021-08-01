BS6 Tata Tiago NRG arrives at dealerships; gets engine start-stop button

- The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG will be launched in India on 4 August

- The model will be powered by a BS6 compliant 85bhp, 1.2-litre petrol engine

The BS6 Tata Tiago NRG has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this month. The model receives an engine that complies with BS6 norms, as well as a few additional features over the outgoing version.

Exterior highlights of the BS6 Tata Tiago NRG include a new green paintjob, contrast black coloured roof, roof rails, body cladding across the exterior, faux silver coloured skid plates, new styled steel wheels, black ORVMs, black B-pillars and C-pillars, black cladding on the boot lid, and a rear view camera.

Inside, the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG will come equipped with an engine start-stop button, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a three-spoke steering wheel with black inserts, manual AC, a digital instrument console, and a black insert for the centre console.

Under the hood, the new Tata Tiago NRG will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The Indian carmaker will launch the BS6 Tiago NRG in the country on 4 August, 2021. Stay tuned for updates.

