Audi Group registers best first half-year sales with 9,81,681 units delivered globally

- Reports highest ever H1 growth of 9,81,681 units between January to June 2021

- The Q models have emerged as popular choices, especially in China and USA

The Audi Group has registered a healthy first-half sales growth this year with 9,81,681-unit sales between January to June 2021. Interestingly, this is also the highest ever sales figure for the company. The positive trend is also reflected in the financial performance, where the sales revenue amounted to 29.2 billion euros with an operating profit of 3.1 billion euros. The company reportedly witnessed a 38.8 per cent growth in sales as compared to the first half of 2020.

The top three markets for Audi in the first half of 2021 are China (4,18,749 units), USA (1,21,835 units), and Europe (3,51,588 units). It is worth noting that impressive sales numbers have come in at a time when automakers witnessed a shortage of semiconductor supplies. Going forward, the shortage of semiconductors is likely to continue for the next few months. That said, the Audi Group expects to witness significant demand across global car markets in the remaining second half of 2021.

The strong demand for SUVs is one of the contributors to the company’s success. The Q models have been the popular choice across markets, especially in China and the USA. The Lamborghini brand has also witnessed a significant rise in revenues at 961 million euros as compared to 766 million euros in the same period last year.