    2023 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets new safety feature

    Jay Shah

    2023 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets new safety feature

    - Electronic Stability Program (ESP) now available as standard

    - Prices increased by Rs 12,000

    Maruti Suzuki, along with the newly introduced connectivity features, has rolled out a new safety feature update for the Baleno. The premium hatchback is now offered with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as standard for all the variants. Earlier, the ESP was only offered with the top-spec Alpha and AMT trims of Delta and Zeta. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Dashboard

    The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in February 2022 with a revised exterior styling and a revamped cabin. It gets a large nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a heads-up display, Arkamys stereo system, a height-adjustable driver seat, and six airbags. We have driven the Baleno and you can read our first drive review here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Maruti Baleno is propelled by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 89bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. It gets idle start/stop technology as standard and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. It is available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants across six colour options.

    Besides this, Maruti Suzuki recently hiked the Baleno’s prices by Rs 12,000 and has a starting price of Rs 6.56 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
