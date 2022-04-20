2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to be launched in India tomorrow

- Bookings for the new Maruti XL6 have commenced

- The model will be powered by a new 102bhp, 1.5-litre DualJet, Dual VVT petrol motor

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the updated XL6 in the country tomorrow. Bookings for the model commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 11,000 across all authorised dealerships as well as the official website.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by a new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor will be offered with a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed automatic unit. The latter will also receive paddle shifters.

In terms of exterior design, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get a new grille and a set of new alloy wheels. A few other notable features of the model will include LED headlamps, fog lights, LED tail lights, contrast coloured roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 will come equipped with a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Suzuki Connect telematics, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and a Heads-Up Display (HUD).