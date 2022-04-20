CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to be launched in India tomorrow

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,341 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Bookings for the new Maruti XL6 have commenced

    - The model will be powered by a new 102bhp, 1.5-litre DualJet, Dual VVT petrol motor

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the updated XL6 in the country tomorrow. Bookings for the model commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 11,000 across all authorised dealerships as well as the official website.

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Infotainment System

    Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by a new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor will be offered with a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed automatic unit. The latter will also receive paddle shifters.

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Front Row Seats

    In terms of exterior design, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get a new grille and a set of new alloy wheels. A few other notable features of the model will include LED headlamps, fog lights, LED tail lights, contrast coloured roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Inside, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 will come equipped with a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Suzuki Connect telematics, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and a Heads-Up Display (HUD).

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Image
    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6
    ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Alto and S-Presso select variants discontinued
     Next 
    Toyota Innova Crysta emerges as the bestselling MPV in India in March 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 Left Rear Three Quarter
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4646 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All MUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

    ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Apr 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4646 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to be launched in India tomorrow