    Maruti Suzuki Alto and S-Presso select variants discontinued

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki Alto and S-Presso select variants discontinued

    - Maruti Suzuki recently announced a price hike across the model range

    - The entire range of cars now get dual airbags as standard

    Maruti Suzuki recently announced the revised price list that is applicable to its entire range of cars, details of which are available here. This time around, the brand has revised the variant line-up for the Alto and the S-Presso.

    Maruti Suzuki has discreetly discontinued six variants of the S-Presso and three variants of the Alto. The former includes variants such as Std, LXi, VXi, VXi AMT, LXi CNG, and VXi CNG, while the latter includes Std, LXi, and LXi CNG.

    With this update, all Maruti Suzuki cars sold in India now come equipped with dual airbags as standard. The carmaker recently launched the 2022 Ertiga, and is preparing to introduce the updated XL6, and you can read the details of the latter here.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to be launched in India tomorrow

