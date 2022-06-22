CarWale
    2022 Hyundai Venue first drive review to go live tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    Last week, Hyundai India launched the Venue facelift at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed compact SUV is available across five variants, three engines, four gearboxes, and seven exterior shades, details of which can be read here.

    Now, we have driven the new Hyundai Venue to see if all these changes made to the SUV continue to make it a viable option in the cut-throat competition. Stay tuned to CarWale for our first-drive review that is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 3 pm, both on our website and on the YouTube channel. 

    The feature highlights of the new Venue are a digital instrument cluster, D-cut steering wheel, rear reclining seats, an air purifier, BlueLink connected car tech, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and a powered driver seat. To know the variant-wise features of the new Venue, click here.

    The new Hyundai Venue will continue its rivalry with the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda WR-V, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

