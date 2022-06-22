Ferrari confirms new supercar; successor to LaFerrari

Italian marque Ferrari has officially announced the arrival of its new supercar during the recently held Capital Markets Day. This new supercar will be a successor to the LaFerrari supercar. Further, it will also be part of 15 new sports cars that Ferrari plans to introduce between 2023 and 2026, starting with the first-ever Purosangue SUV in September 2022.

Maranello’s upcoming supercar will be the latest model of the unique flagship range of Ferrari supercars. Starting with the 288 GTO in 1984, followed by the F40 in 1987, F50 in 1995, Enzo in 2002, the limited-run LaFerrari in 2013, and now this new one.

It will reportedly be powered by the V8 hybrid powertrain and not the prodigious V12 pure-combustion engine. This 4.0-litre V8 hybrid in the SF90 Stradale is linked to three electric motors, out of which two are located on the front axle, while the other motor is positioned between the engine and gearbox. The combined power output of the hybrid powertrain is rated at 986bhp and 800Nm of torque, powering all four wheels.

Notably, there also have been rumours that this supercar will bear an even more powerful version of the Formula-1 derived V12 hybrid powertrain, which made its debut in the LaFerrari. Either way, we do not expect Ferrari to use anything less than the V8 engine in this new sports car.