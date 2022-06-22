CarWale
    Skoda Octavia crosses new sales milestone in India; delivers 1,01,111 units

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Skoda Octavia registers 1,01,111 unit sales in India 

    - Octavia emerges as Skoda’s largest selling car in India via the CKD route

    Skoda Auto India has added a new feather to its cap with the 1,01,111 units of the Octavia delivered to customers. Moreover, the company claims that Octavia has emerged as the largest selling car in India via the CKD route. The premium sedan has been on sale in India since 2001.  

    Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “The Octavia is synonymous with Skoda Auto since our entry into India. It introduced Indian consumers to a value luxury package of design, technology, comfort, versatility, and driving dynamics and created its own segment when launched in 2001. It has since become the largest selling CKD of all time in India, recently crossing the 1 lakh sales mark. A big thank you to our family of fans and customers whose continued love and support to the Octavia for over two decades has made this accomplishment possible.” 

    Skoda introduced the fourth-generation Octavia in the country last year. The vehicle is available in two variants – Style and Laurin and Klement. As compared to its predecessor, the new Octavia is now 19mm longer and 15mm wider. To read about the current Skoda Octavia in detail, click here. The India-bound Skoda Octavia facelift was recently spied and you can read about it here

    Skoda Octavia Image
    Skoda Octavia
    ₹ 26.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
