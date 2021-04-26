CarWale
    2021 Kia Sonet 1.0-litre T-GDI likely to be introduced with paddle shifters

    Jay Shah

    - Sonet and Seltos variants likely to be rejigged

    - Paddle shifters expected on the 1.0-litre T-GDI version

    Kia is all set to introduce the new logo in India that will soon be seen on the Seltos and the Sonet. The latter was also spotted with the new branding, details of which can be read here.

    Steering Wheel

    Along with the new brand logo, Kia is likely to rejig the variants of both SUVs. This is likely to involve the addition of new features and discontinuation of specific variants. One such feature that could be incorporated in the Sonet is the steering-mounted paddle shifters. Based on the latest spy shots on the internet, the paddle shifters in silver colour appear to be on the 1.0-litre  T-GDI Petrol with DCT unit. 

    Meanwhile, the Seltos is also to be introduced in a top-spec Gravity Edition, details of which can be read here. More details will be disclosed with the official announcement scheduled to take place tomorrow. 

    The new logo was revealed globally earlier this year with a light show ceremony with firecrackers hosted by aerial drones along with a new slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’. To read more details of the new Kia logo, click here.

