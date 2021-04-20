CarWale
    Kia Sonet with new logo arrives at dealer yard

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,670 Views
    Kia Sonet with new logo arrives at dealer yard

    - Kia Sonet gets a new brand logo

    - The Seltos will debut with the new logo in the form of the Gravity edition

    Kia Motors India has updated its range of products with the new logo, units of which have now begun arriving at local dealer yards in the country. The company unveiled its new logo on 6 January 2021, details of which are available here.

    As seen in the images here, the Kia Sonet features the new brand logo on the bonnet and the bootlid. The Sonet will also witness a revision in the variant line-up, and you can read all about it here.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Apart from the Sonet, the Kia Seltos is also expected to be offered with a revised set of variants. The company has teased a new variant, which is likely to be the Seltos Gravity edition. The latter gets cosmetic updates while there are no changes to the mechanicals. To know more about the Seltos Gravity edition, click here.

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
