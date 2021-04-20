CarWale
    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA likely to be launched in India next month

    Jay Shah

    438 Views
    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA likely to be launched in India next month

    - Likely to be launched in the first week of May

    - To be powered by both petrol and diesel engines

    In 2021, Mercedes has already launched the GLC, A-Class Limousine, and the E-Class facelift. The fourth model to join the refreshed line-up is likely the 2021 GLA that could be launched in the country in May 2021. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Launched for the international markets last year, the new GLA looks more SUV-ish than the previous generation model. The increased height by 10cm allows for more headroom inside the cabin; thereby giving a higher seating position. The strong crease lines on the bonnet, flowing down to the single slat grille, flanked by the new LED headlamps, lend the GLA an aesthetic appeal. The sleeker split LED tail lamps with reworked bumpers also add to the much needed SUV stance of the GLA.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the GLA is expected to get a re-done cabin with the centre stage taken by the dual screen setup with the latest MBUX system. Other highlights that could make in to the India-spec model include a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, turbine-shaped aircon vents, electrically adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, and connected car tech. 

    The 2021 GLA will be offered in both petrol and diesel guise. Mercedes showcased the 220d diesel version at the 2020 Auto Expo, details of which can be read here

