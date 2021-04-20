Maruti Suzuki conveys 7.2 lakh vehicles by railways

- Maruti Suzuki utilises five loading and 15 destination terminals

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it transported over 7.2 lakh vehicles using Indian railways in the past five years. In the FY2020-21 alone, the company shipped 1.8 lakh cars by the rail route. The increased focus on using railways has helped the company offset over 3,200 MT of CO2 emission collectively, says the carmaker.

These vehicles are moved in a specially design twin-deck rake that has a carrying capacity of 318 cars and can be operated at speeds of 95kmph. Until now, more than 1,40,000 Maruti Suzuki cars have been transported through these twin-deck rakes. Till date, 36 high-speed and high-capacity rakes are actively used by Maruti Suzuki and its service providers for the dispatch of its vehicles.

Presently, Maruti Suzuki operates from five loading terminals in Gurgaon, Farukhnagar, Kathuwas, Patli, and Detroj. The 15 destination terminals include Bangalore, Nagpur, Mumbai, Guwahati, Mundra Port, Indore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, NCR, Siliguri, Coimbatore, Pune, and Agartala.

Explaining the objective of using railways for transporting vehicles, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The transportation of finished vehicles via railways has many tangible benefits. It is a clean, environment friendly mode of transportation. It reduces congestion on highways and there is more space available to other vehicles. Therefore, as a conscious effort at Maruti Suzuki, we have taken important steps to enhance vehicle transportation via railways. We thank the Ministry of Railways for their support, which helped to increase our volumes transported via rail. In the last five years, over 7.2 lakh vehicles have been dispatched via railways, nearly 1.8 lakh by far the highest in FY2021 alone.”