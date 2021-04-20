CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki conveys 7.2 lakh vehicles by railways

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    195 Views
    Maruti Suzuki conveys 7.2 lakh vehicles by railways

    - Maruti Suzuki utilises five loading and 15 destination terminals

    - Over 1.80 lakh units transported using railways in FY2020-21

    Maruti Suzuki has announced that it transported over 7.2 lakh vehicles using Indian railways in the past five years. In the FY2020-21 alone, the company shipped 1.8 lakh cars by the rail route. The increased focus on using railways has helped the company offset over 3,200 MT of CO2 emission collectively, says the carmaker.

    These vehicles are moved in a specially design twin-deck rake that has a carrying capacity of 318 cars and can be operated at speeds of 95kmph. Until now, more than 1,40,000 Maruti Suzuki cars have been transported through these twin-deck rakes. Till date, 36 high-speed and high-capacity rakes are actively used by Maruti Suzuki and its service providers for the dispatch of its vehicles. 

    Presently, Maruti Suzuki operates from five loading terminals in Gurgaon, Farukhnagar, Kathuwas, Patli, and Detroj. The 15 destination terminals include Bangalore, Nagpur, Mumbai, Guwahati, Mundra Port, Indore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, NCR, Siliguri, Coimbatore, Pune, and Agartala.

    Explaining the objective of using railways for transporting vehicles, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The transportation of finished vehicles via railways has many tangible benefits. It is a clean, environment friendly mode of transportation. It reduces congestion on highways and there is more space available to other vehicles. Therefore, as a conscious effort at Maruti Suzuki, we have taken important steps to enhance vehicle transportation via railways. We thank the Ministry of Railways for their support, which helped to increase our volumes transported via rail. In the last five years, over 7.2 lakh vehicles have been dispatched via railways, nearly 1.8 lakh by far the highest in FY2021 alone.”

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Alto
    • Swift
    • Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Alto
    • Ignis
    • DZire
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    • baleno
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    • eeco
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    • Ertiga
    • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    • Celerio
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    • Ciaz
    • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    • maruti Suzuki Ignis
    • vitara brezza
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    • S-Cross
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
    • S-Presso
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    • XL6
    • Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA likely to be launched in India next month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.63 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki conveys 7.2 lakh vehicles by railways